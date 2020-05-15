How is cloud coverage determined to classify the sky as partly cloudy, mostly cloudy, or cloudy?

Two surges of heavy rainfall in the past 36 hours have inundated much of the Chicago area resulting in widespread flooding last night that continues this morning. Small streams have flooded as have underpasses, rural roads, viaducts and low spots, and additional runoff has caused and will continue to force most rivers in our area to rise. Moderate flooding is forecast for segments of the Kishwaukee, Fox and Des Plaines Rivers with minor flooding on segments of many other area rivers including the Kankakee, Fox, DuPage, East and West Branch of the DuPage, Des Plaines, Little Calumet and Illinois Rivers. Rivers under Flood Warnings and Advisories (near bankfull) are denoted in light green on the headlined map.

Highest rainfall total thus far reported for the 2-day period is 5.67 inches at Carol Stream, followed closely by 4.98 inches in West Chicago, 4.75 inches in Sycamore, 4.71 inches in Park Ridge, and 4.69 inches in St. Charles. Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare recorded a record 3.53 inches for the May 14 midnight to midnight period easily eclipsing the old record of 1.95 inches for May 14 set back in 1945 – the 2 day total at O’Hare was 4.21 inches. Some of the downpours were torrential – Frank Wachowski reporting on Midway noted 1.10 inches fell in the 10 minute period between 9:35 and 9:45 pm Thursday evening.