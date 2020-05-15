Dear Tom,
How is cloud coverage determined to classify the sky as partly cloudy, mostly cloudy, or cloudy?
Thanks,
Jerry Reedy
Geneseo
Dear Jerry,
The National Weather Service divides the sky into eight parts, defining the state of the sky in terms of octants of opaque sky cover. The term clear or sunny is used to describe a sky with virtually no cloud cover. The terms mostly clear or mostly sunny are used for one-eighth to two-eights cloud cover, partly cloudy or partly sunny three-eighths to four-eights cloud cover, mostly cloudy or considerable cloudiness five-eighths to seven-eighths cloud cover, and cloudy or overcast, when there is eight-eights cloud cover. An additional term, fair, describes the night sky when the following conditions are met- four-tenths or less opaque cloud cover, no precipitation, and no extremes of visibility, temperature, or wind.