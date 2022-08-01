The first week of August brings warmer weather to Chicago.

This past weekend came in nearly 4-degrees cooler than the weekend before and the coming week is to heat up averaging 8-deg warmer than last week.

Heat advisories are out through tomorrow across 8 states in the mid-U.S. and may expand to Chicago by mid-week.

Heat and humidity are on the way to Chicago with the hottest weather Wednesday when temps are to soar into the mid 90s and heat indices are likely to reach triple digits–potentially as high as 105 to 110-deg–dangerous levels of heat.

Wednesday dew points are to surge into the mid 70s–potentially as high as 76-deg. A 76 deg dew point married to a 96-deg high temp. That’s heat advisory or excessive heat warning territory.

Will we see storms this week in Chicago?

Strong thunderstorms may develop with a cold front due to swing across the area Wednes night with drenching rainfall raising the potential for some flash flooding which could begin as scattered downpour-generating t-storms impacting 50% of the area Wed afternoon then increasing to 80% coverage Wed night.

Heat to ease significantly Thursday into Friday–with the added “cooling power’ of “NNE” winds off Lake Michigan onto area beaches Thursday into Friday

Early weekend outlook

Heat resurges Saturday with triple digit heat indices like to return–and a new round of possibly drenching though lower areal coverage t-storms Sunday and Monday.

Despite the late week (Thurs and Fri) temp pullback, temps are to average above normal in all but two of the next 15 days only. Current modeling drops temps to “NORMAL” Thursday and Friday–then has mid 90s returning Saturday.

The coming week is to average 81-deg, 6-degree above normal and 8-deg warmer than last week.

Next week is to average 77-deg—not quite as hot as this week but still 3-deg above normal.

7 Day Forecast for the Chicago area

Monday Night: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm with moderately elevated humidities. Low 67.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, becoming hot away from the lake. Humidities continue moderately high. Only a slight chance of an isolated afternoon or evening t-storm. High 91–but mid 80s lakeshore and beaches.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, warm and more humid. An isolated t-storm possible–but low coverage impacting only 10 to 15% of the area. Low 77.

Wednesday: ADVISORY FOR HEAT MAY BECOME NECESSARY. A sun/cloud mix, turning windy, hot and humid. NO lake cooling. Scattered t-storms, some capable of downpours, may impact up to 50% of the area in the afternoon. High 96–with muggy low to mid 70-deg dew point producing peak afternoon heat indices of 105 to 110–a dangerous level of heat.

Wednesday Night: T-storms threaten downpours, possibly flash flooding in harder hit areas. Some may approach severe levels. Low 66.

Thursday: Clouds give way to increasing sunshine. Cooler with humidities lowering. High 82–but easterly lake breezes on the shoreline may lower beach temps to the 70s in the afternoon.

Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonable warmth lower humidities. High 84–but mid 70s to near 80 on area beaches.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. High 94–heat indices reach triple digits in the afternoon.

Sunday: More clouds, not quite as hot but still humid. Several t-storms possible. High 89–but low 80s lakeshore.

Monday: Mixed clouds and sun, less humid. Chance of an isolated t-storm. High 88–but upper 70s or low 80s lakeshore.