Dear Tom,

How hot does it get in Death Valley, Calif.? We are planning a trip out there (and other places in the Southwest) later this summer.



Ken Mason and family, Bolingbrook



Dear Ken and family,

A temperature of 134 degrees was recorded at Furnace Creek, Greenland Ranch, Death Valley Calif., on July 10, 1913. That is the highest temperature ever recorded in the United States, and also a world record record high temperature value. A reading of 136 degrees was registered at El Azizia, Libya, on Sept. 13, 1922, but it was disallowed in 2012 because of problems with the thermometer and how to read it. Death Valley high temperatures in the summer, especially July and August, average a scorching 115 degrees, occasionally rising above 120 degrees.