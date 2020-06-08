Dear Tom,

How high is the top of the atmosphere?

Eleanor McJesson, Chicago

Dear Eleanor,

The Earth’s atmosphere has no specific upper limit and it does not have a precisely defined “top.” Rather, as one ascends through the atmosphere its density diminishes until finally it becomes impossible to distinguish between the Earth’s atmosphere and the extremely rarefied gases of interplanetary space. At sea level, all the atmosphere is above you. At an elevation of 3.5 miles, only half the atmosphere by weight is above you; at 5.5 miles, only one-third. At a height of 20 miles, you will be above 99 percent of the atmosphere. The extreme upper limit of the atmosphere is sometimes given as about 18,000 miles, but the atmospheric phenomena that we call “weather” takes place below 15 miles.

