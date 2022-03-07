Dear Tom,
How fast do snowflakes usually fall?
Ronald Pammerstein
Dear Ronald,
Most snowflakes fall at speeds of one to six feet per second. A snowflake’s surface area and mass are the most important factors in determining its fall rate. Large flakes act like parachutes and fall at slower rates due to air resistance, but small needle-like flakes and snow pellets fall at much faster rates. In a typical winter storm, snowflakes begin their descent from a cloud layer about ten thousand feet aloft. Assuming an average fall speed of 3.5 feet per second, a snowflake would take more than 45 minutes to reach the ground. When local Doppler radar depicts heavy snow at about 3,000 feet up, 10 to 15 minutes elapses before heavy snow is actually observed at the ground.