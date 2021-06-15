How far west does “cooler near the lake” extend?

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — As hard as it may be to believe, the people you share the freeway with are not the worst drivers in the country. That distinction goes to the drivers in Omaha, Nebraska, according to findings from the insurance aggregation site Quote Wizzard.

Using two million insurance quote claims from America's 70 largest cities, the company has come up with a list of best and worst drivers, based on four metrics.