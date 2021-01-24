How far can lake-effect snow carry from Lake Michigan?

CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties including the City of Chicago starting Monday as weather forecasters predict a combination of wet, heavy snow and strong winds could cause dangerous conditions on the roads.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Warning will take effect in counties across the Chicago area as snow could be heavy at times and may be blown by winds of up to 40 mph, making travel very difficult. Freezing rain and sleet may mix in at times with totals of 5"-9" possible.