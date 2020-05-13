How does upslope and downslope terrain affect the weather?

Dear Tom,
In Colorado, the meteorologists talk about upslope and downslope. How do they affect the weather?
Ruth Amwoza North Aurora
Upslope and downslope are critical terms for meteorologists in mountainous terrain. The island of Hawaii provides a textbook example as its climate varies from a tropical rain forest on the east (windward) side of the island to a coastal desert on the west (leeward) side–with towering, occasionally snow-capped, volcanic peaks in between. Warm, moist easterly trade winds blowing across the tropical Pacific Ocean are forced upslope over the domes of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. As the air rises and cools, moisture condenses, and rain pours down, averaging 200 inches per year on the eastern upslope. With warming and drying air on the downslope side, the western Kohala Coast is bone dry, annually receiving only 5-10 inches of rain.
