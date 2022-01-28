Dear Tom,

How does the fluffiness and moisture content of lake-effect snow compare to other types of snow?

Thanks,

Dr. Walter I. Thyng,

St. Charles

Dear Dr. Thyng,

Lake-effect snow is among the fluffiest and driest of snows. The size and water content of snowflakes are dependent upon air temperature and storm origin. Chicago’s major snows, fueled by Gulf moisture, occur with temperatures around freezing, have a snow-to-water ratio in the range of 6-10:1, and are heavy and wet. Canadian-origin snowstorms, such as the Alberta Clipper, occur in a colder, drier environment, and produce a snow-to-water ratio of about 20:1. In contrast, Chicago’s lake-effect snow develops when frigid arctic air blows across Lake Michigan, and cloud temperatures where the snow forms are often below zero. This results in dry, light, and fluffy snow with a snow-to-water ratio of 20-50:1.