How does the current streak without a thunderstorm compare to the city’s longest?

Dear Tom,

You recently mentioned that our current streak without a thunderstorm is the longest in six years? How does the current streak compare to the city’s longest?

Thanks, Brandon

Dear Brandon,

It’s not even close. Checking thunderstorm data dating back to 1900, Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski found that the city’s longest stretch without a thunderstorm spanned 209 days from September 12, 1923 to April 7, 1924. While the city has not recorded a thunderstorm since last November 14, the 1923 record would not be broken until June 12, an extremely unlikely occurrence. Chicago is just now entering its peak thunderstorm season, typically averaging four thunderstorm days in April, five in May, and seven in June. Since 1900, the city’s last thunder-free spring months were April 1952, May 1924, and never for June.