Dear Tom,
How does the average March wind speed here compare with the other eleven months of the year?
Tom Gregg Niles, IL
Chicago’s March weather is known for its volatility as the atmosphere’s transition from winter to summer accelerates. There are usually frequent swings from warmth to cold that are accompanied by strong storms that can bring paralyzing blizzards or violent tornadoes and these weather changes are usually accompanied by strong winds. Chicago’s average annual wind speed is 9.9 mph, ranging from a January and April high of 11.2 mph to an August low of 7.8 mph. Not surprisingly, Chicago’s average March wind speed is right up there among the leaders at 11.1 mph.
