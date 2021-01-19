How does snow affect the distance that sound travels?

Light snow which reached the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon should last into the evening hours before lightening up around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. Estimates on potential accumulations run from 0.25 inch to as much as 1 inch in a few spots.

It’s expected nuisance snow but, as we've pointed out before, history has shown these light snows can be troublesome, particularly on less traveled thoroughfares, bridges, off ramps, sidewalks and driveways, where they can produce slippery spots.