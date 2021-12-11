Dear Tom,

How does our snowless winter to date, stack up with the city’s least snowy winter?

—Paul H., Elgin

Dear Paul,

Out of Chicago’s 137 snow seasons of record, dating back to the winter of 1884-85, the 1920-21 snow season with just 9.8 inches holds that record. Measurable snow came early, with 0.2 inches recorded on October 28. An additional 1.3 inches fell in November, but December recorded just a trace through the 14th, so snow totaled 1.5 inches that season compared to just a trace so far this season. The back half of December produced 4.4 inches of snow with another 3.2 inches in January. The rest of the 1920-21 snow season was a “non-event” with just 0.3 inches in February, a trace in March, and 0.4 inches in April. Despite the meager snowfall that winter did produce a white Christmas with one inch of snow on the ground Christmas Day.