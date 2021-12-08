How does “black ice” form?

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The U.S. Coast Guard made a daring rescue attempt Wednesday at the edge of Niagara Falls, dropping a diver from a helicopter to pull a body out of a car that somehow entered the rapids about 50 yards from the edge of the falls.

New York State Park Police Cpt. Christopher Rola told News 4 the driver of the car, a local woman in her late 60s, has been pronounced dead.