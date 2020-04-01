Dear Tom,
How does April in Chicago rank in terms of temperatures rises compared to other months of the year?
Bob Marshall
Dear Bob,
On average, Chicago’s temperatures rise faster in April than in any other month in the year. That is based on average temperatures in the 30-year period 1981-2010, and it is true for temperature statistics at both Midway Airport and O’Hare International Airport.
At Midway Airport the average April temperature is 50.4 degrees and for March it is 38.8, giving a temperature increase of 11.6 degrees; at O’Hare, the comparable numbers are 48.9 degrees and 37.9, for an increase of 11.0 degrees. The city’s average temperatures begin rising by the last week in January and continue upward until the middle of July, then turn downward again until the end of January.
Chicago’s average temperatures at Midway Airport, 1981-2010:
Jan 24.8 Feb 28.7 Mar 38.8 Apr 50.4 May 60.9 Jun 71.0
Jul 75.9 Aug 74.1 Sep 66.4 Oct 54.2 Nov 41.5 Dec 29.0
Chicago’s average temperatures at O’Hare International Airport:
Jan 23.8 Feb 27.2 Mar 37.9 Apr 48.9 May 59.1 Jun 68.9
Jul 74.0 Aug 72.4 Sep 64.6 Oct 52.5 Nov 40.3 Dec 27.7
