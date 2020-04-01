How does April in Chicago rank in terms of temperatures rises compared to other months?

While Minor Flooding continues on segments of the Des Plaines, Fox, Kishwaukee and Illinois Rivers, most Chicago-area rivers have crested and are experiencing a slow fall. Flood Advisories for near bankfull conditions continue on segments of the Rock, Illinois and Pecatonica River. Portions of rivers under flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Below is the latest river summary and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Office.