How do snowflakes get their different shapes?

Snowflakes start as ice crystals (in clouds in sub-freezing air) with a basic six-sided shape because of the structure of the water molecule. The range in the shape of the microscopic lattice arms that comprise these crystals is astonishing. Formation in a moist environment allows moisture to accumulate on the tiny lattice arms. Depending of the flake’s size, the speed of descent varies. Collisions with slower moving flakes and supercooled droplets can shatter the edges of some flakes while causing other flakes to grow because they adhere. Trips through multiple layers of warm air can cause flakes to partially melt and become rounded, further altering their appearance.