Dear Tom,
How do downbursts occur?
Connie Franzen
Dear Connie,
A downburst is a thunderstorm downdraft that, when it strikes the Earth’s surface, spreads out and produces winds affecting an area greater than 2.5 miles across; if the area is less than that, it is known as a microburst.
Powerful vertical air currents exist within the body of a thunderstorm. Updrafts carry warm air and moisture into the storm, with the moisture condensing into cloud droplets and rain. Rain falls out of the updraft and into a drier environment that allows for evaporation. Because evaporation is a cooling process, cool “heavy” air forms in the rain area of the storm. It sinks as a downdraft, descending to the surface and spreading outward, producing the cooling winds that we experience during a thunderstorm.
Dear Tom,