How do Chicago’s extreme high and low temperatures compare with those in the nearby cities of Detroit, Indianapolis and St. Louis?
Frank Stachyra, Oak Park
We asked Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski to check the data and he found the all-time extreme temperatures for all four cities remarkably are similar. The all-time record highs for Chicago (105), Detroit (105) and St. Louis (111) were set on the same day during the 1930s Dust Bowl summers, July 24, 1934. The record high of 106 at Indianapolis was set just two years later, July 14, 1936. The record lows for the four Midwestern cities also are clustered. Chicago and Indianapolis share an all-time record low of minus-27, while the readings at St. Louis (minus-22) and Detroit (minus-21) are just a bit higher.
