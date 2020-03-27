Dear Tom,

After installing a solar array on our house, we have completed a year of solar energy use. How did 2019 fare in terms of sunshine?

Thanks,

Mark Benson

Hoffman Estates

Dear Mark,

Unfortunately, 2019 was not a poster year for solar energy in the Chicago area. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski, who has been cataloging Chicago sunshine since the 1950s, informed us that last year tied with 1992 for the city’s least sunny year on record with just 47 percent of possible sunshine, compared to an annual normal of 54 percent. July and December were the city’s only months to register above normal sunshine in 2019. So far, this year has following last year’s dreary trend with January, February and March to date all logging subpar sunshine totals. In contrast, the city’s sunniest years, dating back to 1894 were 1895 with 66 percent of possible sunshine and 1988 with 65 percent.