How common is biological scatter in non-precipitation weather radar echoes?

Chicago recorded its first 80-degree day in six months Tuesday and a second is likely for Wednesday.

This year's opening 80-deg high beats the average arrival time by more than two weeks. The average first date for an 80-deg temp in Chicago over the past 150 years has been on or about April 27. And if you look only at the period since 1943, when Midway became the city's official observation site changing to O'Hare in 1980, the first 80 has arrived on or about April 21. That puts today's 80-deg readings two to three weeks early.