Dear Tom,

Just a quiet, warm June question. How can snow be measured accurately? Drifting, compression and melting must make it difficult.

Jon Pounds Chicago

Dear Jon,

Measuring snow is not easy, even under light wind conditions, and during a blizzard, it is daunting. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski has been measuring snow for more than 60 years and is an expert. He explains that snow totals are made using a ruler on a “snow board”–a 2-foot plywood square that is painted white to reduce heating in sunlight. A location where the snow is uniform is best, avoiding drifts and windswept bare ground. Many measurements are taken to calculate an average depth. Six hourly observations are summed to obtain the 24-hour snowfall to the nearest tenth of an inch. Snow is also collected in a rain gauge, and then melted down to determine the water equivalent and the water-to-snow ratio.

