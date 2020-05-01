How can frost occur when the low temp is 36 degrees?

Dear Tom,

I recently had frost at my house but the low temperature was reported to be 36 degrees. How can this occur?

Millie Rosencrantz,

Oak Park





Dear Millie,

Frost can form on grass when the air temperature is above 32 degrees (the freezing point). It happens frequently in the spring and fall, for two reasons. Air temperatures are measured at a height about four feet above the ground. On clear calm nights, cooler heavier air at the ground can drop below 32 degrees while the temperature at thermometer height holds in the middle or upper 30s. Also, objects like blades of grass cool by radiative cooling, the loss of heat by emitted radiant energy. When nighttime air is calm and temperatures are in the middle or upper 30s, those chilled surfaces can fall below freezing and frost will form on them.