Dear Tom,
A weather station in Death Valley, California recently reported an exceptionally high temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit. How are extreme weather measurements verified?
Thanks,
George Kalinka
Naperville
Dear George,
It’s a long and thorough process that can take several years. The World Meteorological Organization is the authoritative body, and its website lists a definitive multi-step method. The verification committee must determine if more raw observational data is needed. It next tries to determine if there are concerns about the equipment, calibration and observation procedures. Then the nature of the event is analyzed to see if there were any unusual circumstances that might affect the record, and if data from surrounding sites support the record. Finally, the team must ultimately determine if all the documentation supports or refutes the new record.