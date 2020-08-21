How are extreme weather measurements verified?

The extent of smoke coverage as a result of the fires across the West is stunning. It's extended to cover a vast area of the country.

We are likely to see colorful sunrises and sunsets in Chicago and across the Midwest as this smoke continues into our region's airspace though at high altitudes. That means we're not likely to smell the smoke. The orange and reddish colors we see at sunrise and sunset are the result of the particulates coming in with the high altitude smoke "scattering" or "reflecting" and the high frequency "blues" in the incoming sunlight, which is composed of all the colors of the rainbows. This leaves the lower frequency yellows, reds and oranges behind and is why we see the bright colors at both ends of the day.