Dear Tom,
How are average temperatures calculated? What is Chicago’s average?
—Al Calaval
Dear Al,
The climatological average temperature (also called the “average annual temperature”) is defined as the average temperature prevailing at a particular spot over the 30-year period, 1981-2010. The National Weather Service will generate new averages based on the data period 1991-2020 soon. The average at a location is obtained by summing the daily high and low temperatures (based on a midnight-midnight, standard time, day) for every day in that 30-year period and then dividing that total by the number of summed values.
Current average annual temperatures for Midway Airport and O’Hare International Airport are 51.4 and 49.9 degrees, respectively.
