We’ll begin to see a slow decline in Chicago’s normal temps. NOT TO WORRY, warm-weather enthusiasts! It’s a VERY SLOW process.

Normal temps will drop only 4-degrees to 80/63 over the coming 36 days by the end of August, 2023 (which begins a week from today).

The daily period of daylight has been in GRADUAL DECLINE since Chicago (and the northern hemisphere’s) LONGEST DAY–also the day of the “summer solstice”, which marks the beginning of the astronomical summer season.

There’s Plenty of Warm—Even Hot—weather in the Pipeline

This is a fact Chicago weather history has made quite clear over the years. But the gradual loss of daylight and the sun’s slow shift to a more southerly trek across the sky each day gradually impacts temps by altering the amount of energy the sun delivers to us each day.

INTERESTINGLY, Alaska-based National Weather Service climatologist Dr. Brian Brettschneider (https://twitter.com/Climatologist49) makes note of the change which begins today in a blog post in which he describes the map he’s posted todaym, saying , “Yesterday and today are the climatological peak dates for summer temperatures for the entire Contiguous U.S. (Lower 48) on average. For areas in yellow, orange and dark red, sill a little ways to go before the seasonal peak is reached.”

More Smoke From Those Canadian Fires

Tuesday has opened with visibilities limited to 3 to 7 miles across the Greater Chicago, the sky smoky with a orange-hue and the EPA declaring air quality over the Chicago area Wednesday is in the “UNHEALTHFUL” range. AN AIR QUALITY ALERT was in effect through midnight Tuesday night.

Tuesday morning GOES EAST weather satellite image with the area of Canadian wildfire smoke highlighted.

This UPPER AIR ANALYSIS out of Environment Canada shows 500 mb. level conditions at 7pm CDT Monday evening. Winds follow the height contour lines you see on this analysis. The 500 mb. level is close to 18,000 ft. above sea level–so this analysis offers a look at upper winds that are helping sent smoke in the Lower 48.

MIDWEST TUESDAY VISIBILITIES–offering a assessment of the area being impacted by WILDFIRE SMOKE.

Not only is the sky visibly smoky, here are SURFACE VISIBILITIES showing the impact of morning haze and the wildfire smoke is cutting Chicago and surrounding area Tuesday visibilities.

This Environment Canada assessment of “hot spots” offer a view where fires continue to burn Tuesday..

Here’s how to interpret AIR QUALITY INDEX ratings.

Here’s a look at Tuesday morning AIR QUALITY.

Tuesday morning air quality in Chicago is UNHEALTHFUL, report the EPA.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON AIR QUALITY

PREDICTED WEDNESDAY AIR QUALITY–showing the mitigating impact of more westerly upper winds and the “mixing” of air produced by some t-storm clusters—a process which thins smoke and pollution concentrations, though NOT completely eliminating them.

The continued presence of EASTERLY LAKE BREEZES Tuesday meant a comparatively shallow dome of lake-cooled air is being reinforced over shoreline locations up and down the Lake Michigan shoreline and areas close-by–even as inland locations heat and head for low and mid 90-deg highs Tuesday afternoon.

Studies have shown the depth of the layer of cool air which rides these lake breezes across shoreline locations, including much of Chicago, is just over 2,000 ft. These lake breezes develop a TEMPERATURE INVERSION–a situation in which cooler air at ground level is topped off by warmer air above it. Such a vertical temp distribution thwarts the vertical mixing of air–a process which would otherwise DILUTE pollution concentrations. Thus pollutants build up. Add to that the fact that, in summer, intense sunlight fosters or “catalyzes” chemical reactions between fossil-fuel emissions to produce OZONE as a by-product–a lung irritant which builds to a peak in the warmer part of the day. These chemical reactions are known as “photochemical” reactions.

The presence of a temperature inversion in the lower atmosphere acts to trap afternoon and evening ozone along with particulates delivered off Canadian wildfires resulting in further degradation of air quality in patterns like the one in place today.

The arrival of t-storms later tonight and a portion of Wednesday may act to “thin” the concentration of pollutants. Thus air quality may be a bit better Wednesday. By the same token, t-storm downdrafts can “mix” smoke down to the surface. In such instances, area residents report being able to smell the smoke. Such reports have come to me from some folks even without the presence of t-storms.

WATCH THE SMOKE TUESDAY ON GOES EAST WEATHER SATELLITE IMAGERY HERE: https://col.st/P5iz8

HERE’S AN ANIMATION OF THE “AIR QUALITY” THE PAST 24 HOURS: https://gispub.epa.gov/airnow/?basemap=imagery…

Curious about the EPA’s “AIR QUALITY INDEX”? Here’s a description from the EPA:

“How does the AQI work?

Think of the AQI as a yardstick that runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. For example, an AQI value of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous air quality.

For each pollutant an AQI value of 100 generally corresponds to an ambient air concentration that equals the level of the short-term national ambient air quality standard for protection of public health. AQI values at or below 100 are generally thought of as satisfactory. When AQI values are above 100, air quality is unhealthy: at first for certain sensitive groups of people, then for everyone as AQI values get higher.

The AQI is divided into six categories. Each category corresponds to a different level of health concern. Each category also has a specific color. The color makes it easy for people to quickly determine whether air quality is reaching unhealthy levels in their communities.”

SO WHAT HEALTH AND ACTIVITY RECOMMENDATIONS DOES THE EPA PUT FORWARD WITH AIR QUALITY IN THE UNHEALTHFUL RANGE: https://www.airnow.gov/publ…/activity-guides-publications/