Dear Tom,

Historically on what day does Chicago have its highest on average snow cover? It’s got to be coming up soon?

—Ed Kozak Bolingbrook

Dear Ed,

It’s still about a month away. We had Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski run the numbers and the long-term average date of the city’s deepest snow cover is February 7 with 3.1 inches. Runners-up were February 6, 8, and 9, all averaging 2.9 inches. Dating back to 1885 the city’s deepest snow depth on February 7 was 27 inches in 1967, in the wake of the city’s 23.0 inch “Big Snow” on January 26-27. Other years with a notable February 7 snow cover were 1895-20”, 1918-19”, 1978-19”, 1978-19”, 1979-20”, and 2011-19”. Last year the city reported a 12” snow cover on February 7. Chicago’s all-time deepest snow cover is 29 inches, measured on January 14, 1979.

