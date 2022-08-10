The Eupropean region is on its way to the 4th round of heat of the season.

Reuters is out with a terrific piece on the situation in Europe Wednesday morning, which points out the drought on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe, the region Wikipedia points out is “a mountainous region that’s most associated with the countries of Spain and Portugal, is in the midst of what may well be its worst drought in 1,200 years.

The European drought isn’t limited to this region. River levels are so low in Germany, barges can’t carry coal for the coal fired plants unfortunately being put back online in light of energy issues exacerbated by the horrendous Ukraine war involving Russia. And just yesterday (Tuesday), the president of the Italian Meteorological Society characterized the drought underway in Italy as the worst in 230 years.

The river Rhine is pictured with low water in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The low water levels are threatening Germany’s industry as more and more ships are unable to traverse the key waterway. Severe drought will worsen in Europe in August as a hot and dry summer persists. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Sunflowers suffer from lack of water, as Europe is under an unusually extreme heat wave, in Beaumont du Gatinais, 60 miles south of Paris, France, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. France is this week going through its fourth heatwave of the year as the government warned last week that the country is faced with the most severe drought ever recorded. Some farmers have started to see a decrease in production especially in fields of soy, sunflowers and corn. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

The fountains of Concorde plaza are empty in Paris, France, as Europe is under an extreme heat wave, Aug. 3, 2022. France suffering its worst-ever drought. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne warned that France is facing the “most severe drought” ever recorded in the country and announced the activation of a government crisis unit. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

NOTE: Conclusions on drought severity which reach back before the instrument record include the analysis of scientists known as “paleoclimatologists” who construct record of past climate using proxy indicators, which range from tree rings, lake and ocean bottom cores, fossils and other indicators.

At the same time this is happening, we read of historic flooding in parts of the U.S. while the worst drought in generations grips the West–recent heavy downpours in some areas there like Death Valley notwithstanding and not likely to end a drought which has taken decades to establish–and even more recently of historic flooding in Seoul, South Korea. Rain there fell at a rate of more than 5″ per hour—a rainfall rate as heavy as any you’ll hear.

A part of a main road along the Han River is flooded due to heavy rain in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Cleanup and recovery efforts gained pace in South Korea’s greater capital region Wednesday as skies cleared after two days of record-breaking rainfall that unleashed flash floods, damaged thousands of buildings and roads and killed multiple people. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A part of a park along the Han River are flooded due to heavy rain in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Cleanup and recovery efforts gained pace in South Korea’s greater capital region Wednesday as skies cleared after two days of record-breaking rainfall that unleashed flash floods, damaged thousands of buildings and roads and killed multiple people. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The Han River, swollen with floodwater, flows under bridges in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Cleanup and recovery efforts gained pace in South Korea’s greater capital region Wednesday as skies cleared after two days of record-breaking rainfall that unleashed flash floods, damaged thousands of buildings and roads and killed multiple people. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The question arises: How is it climate change is supporting extremes in precipitation ranging from historic flooding to historic drought??

The question is a great one and it’s addressed in a Wednesday article by the VOX website: