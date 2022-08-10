The Eupropean region is on its way to the 4th round of heat of the season.
Reuters is out with a terrific piece on the situation in Europe Wednesday morning, which points out the drought on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe, the region Wikipedia points out is “a mountainous region that’s most associated with the countries of Spain and Portugal, is in the midst of what may well be its worst drought in 1,200 years.
The European drought isn’t limited to this region. River levels are so low in Germany, barges can’t carry coal for the coal fired plants unfortunately being put back online in light of energy issues exacerbated by the horrendous Ukraine war involving Russia. And just yesterday (Tuesday), the president of the Italian Meteorological Society characterized the drought underway in Italy as the worst in 230 years.
NOTE: Conclusions on drought severity which reach back before the instrument record include the analysis of scientists known as “paleoclimatologists” who construct record of past climate using proxy indicators, which range from tree rings, lake and ocean bottom cores, fossils and other indicators.
At the same time this is happening, we read of historic flooding in parts of the U.S. while the worst drought in generations grips the West–recent heavy downpours in some areas there like Death Valley notwithstanding and not likely to end a drought which has taken decades to establish–and even more recently of historic flooding in Seoul, South Korea. Rain there fell at a rate of more than 5″ per hour—a rainfall rate as heavy as any you’ll hear.
The question arises: How is it climate change is supporting extremes in precipitation ranging from historic flooding to historic drought??
The question is a great one and it’s addressed in a Wednesday article by the VOX website: