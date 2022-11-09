Thursday’s active U.S Weather Map
- Low pressure tracking ENE out of Minnesota across northern Wisconsin with cold front trailing to the SW
- Heavy snow/near blizzard conditions – storm totals in excess of 12-inches falling to the north of the low pressure.
- Ahead of the cold front temperatures warm well into the 70s from the Gulf of Mexico north into IL/WI, IN, MI.
- Behind (to the west of) the cold front, temps fall off rapidly as cold air moves in from the NW–initially into the 50s and 60s — then through the 30s and 40s, finally into the teens and 20s in the Dakotas and northern Minnesota.
- Temperature gradient across Minnesota – from the teens north to near 70-deg SE corner.
- Severe storms possible during the early-mid-afternoon from Oklahoma north through Missouri into Iowa/SE Minnesota. Also severe storms associated with “Nicole” along and inland of the Atlantic coastline from northern Florida /Georgia and the Carolinas.
Thursday’s mid-September level warmth in Chicago to flirt with a record
Thursday’s 2:30 P.M. outlook