1. SNOWSTORM REPORTS

Storm total reports ending 3 PM Wednesday afternoon

2. CHICAGO’S CLOUDY PERIOD CONTINUES

After Wednesday we have experienced 6 consecutive days and 8 of the last 9 days with 0% sunshine

The longest stretch of sunless days here in December was 10 days on December 16 – 25, 1895—the longest sunless stretch in any month was 12 days running from December 29, 1991 to January 9, 1992. We now stand at 29% of possible sunshine so far this month. Normal for December is 40% (December and January are the cloudiness months of the year).

3. THURSDAY MORNING SETUP

Upper-level 30,000-ft jet stream flow—low-level/surface temp distribution. Also, projected movement of upper low-pressure center

Arctic air nosing into the northern/central Plains

Warm air depressed far south across Gulf of Mexico into Florida

Center of low pressure aloft will slowly move NE out of Iowa, crossing Wisconsin Friday and reaching into the Ontario province north of Lake Huron by Sunday

Leading edge of Arctic cold air will be pulled over northern/ central Illinois by WSW flow around the southern flank of the NE-ward moving low pressure

Embedded short-wave “disturbances” in the cyclonic flow around the upper low pressure will produce periodic snow showers here.

4. TORNADO OUTBREAK—MISSISSIPPI AND LOUISIANA

Wednesday morning and afternoon

As of 6 PM, 24 touchdowns had been reported in supercell t-storms, including in the city of New Orleans

5. MARKEDLY COLDER PATTERN TO LOCK IN AND BRING EXTENDED SPELL OF ARCTIC COLD NEXT WEEK

Full-day temperature departures from normal

Stunning week-to-week temperature change predicted—average among a suite of computer models