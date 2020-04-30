WATCH LIVE
WGN News at Ten

Heavy rains wipe out April rainfall deficit, causes rise on area rivers; storm’s backside 40+ mph northerly winds brings high waves and storm surge to the Lake Michigan shoreline; temps in the 70s return to Chicago for a day Saturday

Weather Blog

by: WGN-TV WEATHER TEAM

Posted: / Updated:
CLICK TO ENLARGE

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News