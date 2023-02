Rain spread over the entire Chicago area Wednesday with ice forming over a broad area generally north of the Interstate 88/290 corridor. Tree limbs were down at several locations and there were many reports of power outages. Rainfall totals of well over an inch were recorded at many locations – by the time the final results are in – greatest totals, possibly 2 inches or more. will probably be reported south of Interstate 80.

