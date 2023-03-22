Second storm system to arrive late Friday into Saturday across the Chicago area in colder environment, has the potential to produce wet snow for parts of the area with some accumulation possible

The “Bomb Cyclone” continues to down trees, cut power and bring heavy rain to California. It continues to open up, but you can still see the well-defined counterclockwise swirl south of San Francisco.

STRONG AND SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS FOCUS ON AREAS DOWNSTATE AND ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PLAINS

Severe outlook Thursday through Thursday night

THREAT FOR HEAVY, POTENTIALLY FLOODING RAINS, IN AREAS SOUTH OF CHICAGO

Thursday and Thursday night excessive rainfall outlook. Plus, Friday and Friday night excessive rainfall outlook

QUANTITATIVE PRECIPITATION FORECAST THROUGH MONDAY, MARCH 27

1-1.5” precipitation totals expected over the next 5 days across the Chicago area, but areas downstate could see totals of 4-5” of rainfall, raising the prospect for flooding

COLDER THAN NORMAL PATTERN LOCKING IN FOLLOWING 3 CONSECUTIVE DAYS IN THE 50s

High temperatures

How much below normal?

European Model 2M temperature anomaly—2M temperature is 2M above the ground

Following Thursday’s showers, mainly early in the day, the next weather system arrives late Friday into Saturday bringing a chilly rain — then potentially some wet snow, especially areas north and northwest of Chicago