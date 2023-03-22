Second storm system to arrive late Friday into Saturday across the Chicago area in colder environment, has the potential to produce wet snow for parts of the area with some accumulation possible
The “Bomb Cyclone” continues to down trees, cut power and bring heavy rain to California. It continues to open up, but you can still see the well-defined counterclockwise swirl south of San Francisco.
STRONG AND SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS FOCUS ON AREAS DOWNSTATE AND ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PLAINS
Severe outlook Thursday through Thursday night
THREAT FOR HEAVY, POTENTIALLY FLOODING RAINS, IN AREAS SOUTH OF CHICAGO
Thursday and Thursday night excessive rainfall outlook. Plus, Friday and Friday night excessive rainfall outlook
QUANTITATIVE PRECIPITATION FORECAST THROUGH MONDAY, MARCH 27
1-1.5” precipitation totals expected over the next 5 days across the Chicago area, but areas downstate could see totals of 4-5” of rainfall, raising the prospect for flooding
COLDER THAN NORMAL PATTERN LOCKING IN FOLLOWING 3 CONSECUTIVE DAYS IN THE 50s
High temperatures
How much below normal?
European Model 2M temperature anomaly—2M temperature is 2M above the ground