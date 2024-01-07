We started the weekend with the heaviest snowfall so far this season, with some spots southwest of Chicago receiving more than five inches. The 1.9″ of snow that fell at O’Hare Friday night through Saturday afternoon is more than what fell all of December. That month only received 1.2″. The one-day total is also the highest so far this season, just topping the 1.8″ that was measured at the airport on November 26th. Chicago is still more than five inches below average snowfall for the season.

