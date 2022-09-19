With a warm front lifting north, winds will pick up out of the SW gusting to 25 mph Tuesday, carrying unseasonably warm and humid air into our area. Afternoon temps could reach the 90 degree mark in many locations and with dew points in the 70s we could experience a heat index in the mid 90s.

A cold front will approach from the NW Tuesday night passing through our area early Wednesday. There could be a few showers along and behind the frontal boundary, and temps will most likely peak during the late forenoon, slowly falling during the afternoon.

Much colder Canadian source high pressure will then dominate our area Thursday and Friday with daytime highs in the 60s and overnight lows dropping into the 40s at cooler inland locations. We will then warm back into the 70s Saturday.