CHICAGO — One year ago this week, a clash over a monument in Grant Park prompted Chicago’s mayor to remove three Christopher Columbus statues that had been on display for decades.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she did it the name of safety after a rally turned into something more like a riot and made national headlines. She said it was removed because police were pummeled with frozen water bottles, smoke bombs and more as they surrounded this statue to stop some violent protestors from tearing it down. They used pepper spray and more to hold back the aggressive crowd.