Dear Tom,

Have there ever been consecutive 90-degree temperatures this late in the season?

Thanks,

Tom Downes

Mount Greenwood



Dear Tom,

There have, but not too many. The city’s latest-in-the-season pair of 90s occurred on October 1-2, 1971, with back-to back highs of 92 and 91. The runner-up pair took place of September 28-29, 1953, logging highs of 92 and 99. The city’s most impressive run of late-season heat took place just three years ago in 2017 with a record-shattering seven-day run of 90s from September 20-27, punctuated by a high of 95 on September 23. The city’s latest 90 on record, a singleton, occurred on October 6, 1963, when the mercury topped out at 94 degrees.