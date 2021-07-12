Dear Tom,

Have there been any incidents of a tornado hitting any of the high-rise buildings in downtown?

Thanks,

Jan Johnson

Dear Jan,

A tornado has hit in downtown Chicago, but it was a long time ago, well before the high-rise era. On May 6, 1876, an F-3 tornado cut a 4-mile-long, 100-yard-wide path through the heart of the city, destroying many buildings. The twister killed two, injured 35, and caused $250,000 of damage. The storm started southwest of downtown near the South Branch of the Chicago River, destroyed the Reaper Mission, and unroofed a hospital on 18th Street. The twister finally moved out into the lake near what is now Navy Pier. Twisters have hit tall buildings in other cities, including Miami, Salt Lake City, and Fort Worth, where an F-3 tornado severely damaged the 35-story Bank One Tower on March 28, 2000.