Dear Tom,

I am not a lover of hot weather. What is Chicago’s record for continuous days with temperatures of 90 degrees or higher?

—Ole Jefferson, Chicago

Dear Ole,

In official temperature records dating from Nov. 1, 1870, the greatest number of consecutive 90-degree days is 11. That string has occurred on four occasions: in the summers of 1953, 1954, 1955 and 1959. On average, Chicago registers 24 days per year with temperatures of 90 degrees or higher at Midway Airport, but the number varies greatly in any given year. No 90-degree days were registered in 1875, the only year in Chicago weather history when that happened. During the drought year of 1988, temperatures soared 90 degrees or higher on an incredible 47 days, the largest single-year total in Chicago weather history.