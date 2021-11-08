Dear Tom,

You recently stated that every month has had a 60-degree day in it. Has there every been a year with a 60-degree day in each month?

—Maria Moore, Chicago

Dear Maria,

There has not, but two years have come really close. We had Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski search the record books and he found that since 1871 just 15 years had recorded 60-degree or higher temperatures in eleven months, but no year had run the table. It’s no surprise that it was a winter month that failed to reach 60, with the fifteen occurrences equally divided between December, January and February. The years that almost pulled it off were 1965 and 2017. In 1965, February just missed with a high of 59 and in 2017, January was the spoiler, also falling just shy with a high of 59. Another year that almost made it was 2004, with only December with a high of 57, failing to make the cut.