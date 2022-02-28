Dear Tom,

Has there ever been a March with no measurable snowfall in Chicago? It can be a month of weather extremes to be sure.

Thanks, Greg Kaye, Westchester

Dear Greg,

March, a true transition month has presented Chicagoans with a variety of meteorological faces, bringing widely varying weather to the city, including winter’s snow and cold, summer’s warmth, severe weather, and delightfully tranquil days. While the city has never recorded a snowless March, it has logged five with just traces, most recently in 2000. The city’s current normal March snowfall stands at 5.5 inches, but three Marches have logged more than 20 inches-1926-23.1 inches, 1965-22.3 inches, and 1930-21.6 inches. In fact, March has hosted two of the city’s top ten snowstorms- 19.2 inches on March 25-26, 1930, and 16.2 inches on March 7-8, 1931.