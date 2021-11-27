Has Lake Michigan ever completely frozen over in the winter?

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old girl was critically injured after being struck by a car in North Lawndale Saturday night, according to police.

Police said a 20-year-old man was driving a grey Dodge Charger in the 4400 block of West Cermak Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. when a 14-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl ran into the street and were struck.