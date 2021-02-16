Dear Tom,
Has Lake Michigan ever completely frozen over?
William Bernard Darien
Dear William,
It has not, but it’s come close in some of the Midwest’s most severe winters. Wave action and wind, combined with the vast reservoir of heat contained in the lake, have so far prevented complete freezing. Ice formation on Lake Michigan usually begins in January and reaches its peak in late February or early March. Data provided by Environment Canada and the U.S. National Weather Service indicate that Lake Michigan ice coverage reached 90 to 95 percent in the winters of 1903-04, 1976-77, 1978-79 and 2013-14. Lakes Superior, Huron and Erie have frozen over in a few harsh winters since 1900, but Michigan and Ontario have never attained complete ice coverage. The long-term annual Great Lakes ice coverage- Erie 68%, Huron 50%, Superior 49%, Michigan 28%, and Ontario 20%.
