Has Lake Michigan ever completely frozen over?

Wow! What a snow! It's been a classic lake enhanced snow and the storm snowfall totals across lakeside counties are remarkable. So too is the manner in which snow totals drop off precipitously away from the lake.

Midway Airport's storm snow total from the always amazing Frank Wachowski has come in at 17.9 inches. Yet just across the city at O'Hare, the official storm tally there has come in at 7.5 inches. And farther west in Aurora, just 2.6 inches fell while still farther west in DeKalb, the total snowfall came in at 1.7 inches. A similarly low 1.8 inches was measured at Belvidere.