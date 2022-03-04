Dear Tom,
Has International Falls ever been hotter than Miami?
Thanks, Yehoshua Wein
Dear Yehoshua,
It has happened during the warm season, but probably never during the cold time of the year. By nature of its maritime tropical climate, hot and humid conditions are common in Miami in summer, but its proximity to the ocean prevents it from getting excessively hot. Dating back to 1895, Miami’s all-time record high is 100 degrees and that has occurred just once, on July 21, 1942. At International Falls the mercury has reached triple-digits at least three times since 1897, with the hottest day 103 degrees on July 22, 1923. While International Falls averages just three days a year in the 90s, there would likely be a few summer days where clouds and/or rain hold Miami’s high in the 70s or lower 80s and International Falls records a higher temperature.