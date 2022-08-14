Dear Tom,

Has every state recorded a triple-digit temperature?

Thanks, Max Redding

Dear Max,

The answer is yes. However, two states- Alaska and Hawaii barely made the cut and were not yet states when the 100s occurred. Alaska’s lone 100-degree day was more than a century ago at Fort Yukon on June 27, 1915. Pahala, on the island of Hawaii, holds the honors for that state’s hottest day with a 100-degree high on April 27, 1931. With the exception of portions of New England, where all-time state highs hover around 105, most of the rest of the states have topped 110 degrees. Illinois’ hottest was 117 degrees at East St. Louis on July 14, 1954, and the nation’s (and world’s) highest temperature was a blazing 134 degrees at Greenland Ranch in Death Valley, Calif., on July 10, 1913.