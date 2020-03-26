Dear Tom,

Has coronavirus been linked to the weather in any way?

Raymond Bakner, Chicago

Dear Raymond,

There is still much that we do not know about coronavirus, but it appears the weather does not limit its spread. Recall that seasons are reversed in the Southern and Northern Hemispheres. They are in autumn down there while we are in spring in the Northern Hemisphere. Reports of coronavirus occurrences in the Southern Hemisphere have been increasing as rapidly as in the Northern Hemisphere, taking into consideration the time of onset of the virus’ appearance in any given nation. Whether the arrival of warmer temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere as spring advances into summer will slow the spread of the virus is still unknown. Coronavirus is a new threat to humanity and its final impact is yet to be determined.

