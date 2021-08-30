Has Chicago experienced any significant weather from the remnants of a hurricane?

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dear Tom,

Has Chicago experienced any significant weather from the remnants  of a hurricane?

Thanks, Bob Johnson Buffalo Grove

Dear Bob,

On at least 17 occasions since 1900, remnant low-pressure systems from tropical cyclones have passed within about 100 miles of Chicago.  Some, like the remnants of Hurricane Carla in September 1961, battered Chicago with torrential rain (5+ inches) and strong winds (49 mph), while others produced just clouds or light showers. The city’s heaviest rains from dying tropical cyclones fell on Sept. 12-14, 2008, when the combined remnants of Atlantic Hurricane Ike and Pacific Tropical Storm Lowell delivered more than 8.50 inches of flooding rains. Another tropical origin flooding episode occurred on August 4-5, 1989 when the remnants of Hurricane Chantal brought nearly 4.25 inches of rain and wind gusts to 32 mph to the Chicago area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News