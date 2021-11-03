Has Chicago ever recorded a subzero reading in November?

CHICAGO — Friends and family of Inaki Bascaran's gathered outside his Lakeview apartment Wednesday night to pray for his safe return.

The 23-year-old University of Illinois graduate hasn't been seen since late Saturday night when he went out with friends to a bar in River North. One of his roommates said Bascaran FaceTimed him after midnight Sunday, telling his roommate he was near a Walgreens and coming home, but he never arrived.