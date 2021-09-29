Has Chicago ever reached 90 degrees in October?

YORKVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday finalized an out-of-court settlement between former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert and a man who alleged that Hastert sexually abused him decades ago.

In a one-page order, Kendall County Judge Robert Pilmer dismissed the lawsuit the man filed “pursuant to the confidential settlement between the two parties.” The judge wrote that he would retain jurisdiction over the case for the “limited purpose of enforcing the settlement agreement.”