Dear Tom,

Has Chicago ever logged a December without measurable snow?

Thanks, Lloyd Frazin

Dear Lloyd,

While the city has never logged a snowless December, there have been three Decembers that only recorded a trace of snow–1889, 1912, and 2014. Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski checked the city’s December snow climatology which dates back to 1884 and found the December with the least measurable snow was 1943, recording just 0.1 inches. Three other Decembers recorded less than one-half inch–1971 and 1906 with 0.3 inches, and 1986 with 0.4 inches. In stark contrast, three Decembers received more than 30 inches of snow–1951 with 33.3 inches, 1978 with 31.4 inches, and 2000 with 30.9 inches. Unofficially, Midway Airport logged 41.3 inches in December 2000.

