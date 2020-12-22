Has Chicago ever had temps in the 70s and 80s in December?

Dear Tom,
Have there been any December days where temperatures in the 70’s or the 80’s were reached in the Chicago area?
Mike Stoddard Hammond, Ind.
Dear Mike,
There has never been a December 80-degree day in the Chicago area, and there have only been three days in the 70s dating back to 1870, all three very early in the month. The dates of the city’s three December 70s- 71 on December 2, 1982, 71 on December 3, 1970 and 70 on December 3, 2012. There has never been a 70-degree day in January, and the first occurrence in February was logged on February 11, 1999 when the mercury peaked at 70. The span between fall’s last and spring’s first 80 is even greater. The latest fall 80 took place on November 1, 1950 when the high reached 81. The earliest in spring 80 occurred on March 3, 1974, when the temperature topped out at 80.
